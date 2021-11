Driver wearing body armor, armed passenger lead chase, police say

A motorist wearing body armor and his armed passenger were taken into custody early Monday after leading a high-speed chase along Interstate 94 that was brought to an end when officers disabled their vehicle, according to Indiana State Police.

A trooper was patrolling at 2 a.m. when he attempted to stop an eastbound Chevrolet Equinox for exceeding the speed limit at 93 mph, police said.

A pursuit was initiated and police placed devices in the road to puncture the vehicle's tires, which forced it to stop along the highway in LaPorte County.

The driver, Ronnie Hill, 47, of Harvey, Illinois, was found to be wearing body armor and faces felony charges of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle and wearing body armor while committing a felony, and misdemeanor reckless driving, state police said.

The passenger, Antwonne Strong, 26, from Dolton, Illinois, was found with a loaded .40-caliber handgun and faces a misdemeanor count of possession of a handgun without a permit, according to police.

Both were taken to the Lake County Jail, police said.

