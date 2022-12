Driver wearing tourniquet, caught with syringes in Porter County fatal crash sentenced to 5 years

VALPARAISO — A 31-year-old Michigan City man, who was found with a phone cord wrapped several times around his arm like a tourniquet and had two syringes and a bag of the drug fentanyl in his car following a fatal crash was sentenced this week to five years behind bars, court records show.

Nicholus Wilke was also given a year of formal probation and the opportunity to take part in a prison drug recovery program after serving three years, according to the sentencing order from Porter County Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer.

He can petition the court for a modified sentehnce if he completes the recovery program.

DeBoer accepted Wilke's plea to the amended felony count of reckless homicide and prosecutors agreed to dismiss the remaining counts in the case, records show.

A witness told police he saw Wilke's 2014 Chevrolet Sonic driving east on U.S. 12 in Burns Harbor, swerving all over the road and fluctuating in speed shortly after 11 a.m. April 15, 2020, according to the charging documents.

As the highway narrowed, Wilke passed the witness vehicle "at an extreme high rate of speed in a no passing zone" and struck a westbound semitrailer truck, the witness reported.

Wilke and his female passenger, later identified as Courtney Deming, were trapped inside their vehicle and were unconscious, police said.

While Wilke was being extricated from the vehicle, firefighters discovered he was wearing a home detention ankle monitor, according to police.

Wilke was transported to the hospital and Deming was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police said they found "a syringe with a reddish clear liquid substance" on the driver's side floor of the vehicle, along with the bag of 3.7 grams of what later tested positive as fentanyl.

A second syringe was found under Deming's body when she was removed from the vehicle, police said.

In sentencing Wilke, DeBoer said he has a history of juvenile and adult criminal behavior, the latter of which includes 15 arrests resulting in three misdemeanor and two felony convictions.

Wilke committed this deadly offense while sentenced to the LaPorte County Community Corrections program, records show.

