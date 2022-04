Driver who could not remember crash tests positive for PCP, Portage cops say

PORTAGE — Police say an intoxicated driver on his way to work, who tested positive for use of the drug PCP, did not remember causing a vehicle crash just a short time before being asked.

"As I continued to explain the blood warrant to Lamont (Walls), he again asked, 'I hit somebody?' " Portage police said.

Police said they were called out at 4:42 p.m. Tuesday to Ind. 249 at the U.S. Steel Bridge in reference to a motorist who had been rear-ended by another vehicle.

That driver reportedly told officers he was southbound on Ind. 249 and while stopped for a light at the bridge, was struck from behind by a vehicle later determined to be driven by Walls, 48, of Gary. The driver said he pulled forward and was struck a second time by Walls at which time he called the police.

An officer said Walls did not immediately respond to questioning at the scene and appeared "dazed and incoherent." He reportedly denied consuming any illegal drugs and said he was on his way to work.

While later being questioned at the hospital about the crash, Walls asked, "I was in an accident?" police said.

"Lamont again appeared to have no recollection of the events of the crash," according to police.

He was taken into custody and faces several charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, including one accusing him of endangering others, according to the incident report.

