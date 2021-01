Driver who fled crash that sent 1 to hospital never had a driver's license, police say

GARY — A man who was arrested Sunday on suspicion of fleeing the scene of an accident that injured another person was wanted on a warrant and never obtained a driver's license, police allege.

Gary police found the 32-year-old hiding in a building after responding about 1 p.m. to West Fifth Avenue and Chase Street for a report of a crash, said Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield.

Officers discovered the man had fled from the scene, prompting them to call in a K-9 unit to begin a track, Westerfield said. He was found later in a laundry area of a nearby building and subsequently taken into custody.

Another driver involved in the crash was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The man faces charges including fleeing the scene of an accident, driving while being a habitual traffic offender and driving after never obtaining a driver's license, Westerfield said.

