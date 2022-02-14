Driver who injured Porter County cop and led 100 mph chase was nearly 4 times legal limit, report states

UNION TOWNSHIP — Porter County police say a 52-year-old man who plowed into one of their police cars injuring an officer and then leading a chase reaching speeds in excess of 100 mph was nearly the four times the legal limit for drinking and driving.
"I'm an alcoholic," Randall Cadieux, 52, reportedly told officers during his arrest early Sunday. "I can't believe I did this tonight. I'm sorry I did this to all you officers."
Yet Cadieux went on to "not listen to jail staff and treated everything as a joke," police said. "While Randall was on the jail's body scanner, he punched the emergency stop button on it to prevent the body scan."
This episode of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series takes viewers around Munster in the midst of the holiday season.
Cadieux faces a felony count of resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor counts of operating while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident and reckless driving, according to the incident report.
Cadieux, of Bolingbrook, Illinois, is accused of driving into a county police vehicle while the officer was handling a separate traffic stop and then fleeing the scene.
"(The officer) advised the blue truck refused to stop and was actively trying to accelerate into his patrol vehicle further," police said.
The officer suffered a neck injury in the crash, according to the incident report.
Cadieux, who was driving the truck in question, then drove into a ditch along Ind. 130 and fled east on the highway, according to county police.
Another officer responding at 3:23 a.m. said Cadieux accelerated to speeds exceeding 100 mph, refused to pull over and drove down the middle of the highway. He eventually stopped for a red light at Ind. 149, where officers, with guns drawn, eventually coaxed Cadieux out of his vehicle.
His blood alcohol concentration was found to be 0.305, well in excess of the legal limit of 0.08, police said.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail
Wesley York
Arrest date: Feb. 10, 2022 Age: 22 Residence: Rochester, IN Booking Number: 2200537
Charges: Strangulation, felony
Douglas Walstra II
Arrest date: Feb. 10, 2022 Age: 43 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2200540
Charges: OWI, felony
Arthur May III
Arrest date: Feb. 10, 2022 Age: 30 Residence: Harvey, IL Booking Number: 2200539
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Frank Mesa
Arrest date: Feb. 10, 2022 Age: 33 Residence: Griffith, IN Booking Number: 2200520
Charges: D ealing in marijuana, hash oil, hashish, or salvia, felony
Santana Lira
Arrest date: Feb. 10, 2022 Age: 25 Residence: Lansing, MI Booking Number: 2200533
Charges: Carrying a handgun without being licensed, felony
Michael Henderson
Arrest date: Feb. 10, 2022 Age: 45 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2200523
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Ronda Kalil
Arrest date: Feb. 10, 2022 Age: 55 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2200542
Charges: Battery, misdemeanor
Megan Bird
Arrest date: Feb. 10, 2022 Age: 36 Residence: Cedar Lake, IN Booking Number: 2200518
Charges: Maintaining common nuisance, felony
Kevin Mezzacapo
Arrest date: Feb. 9, 2022 Age: 34 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2200506
Charges: Invasion of privacy, felony
Gabriel Wojewnik
Arrest date: Feb. 9, 2022 Age: 22 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2200497
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Kristy York
Arrest date: Feb. 9, 2022 Age: 42 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2200503
Charges: Maintaining common nuisance, felony
Megan Higgerson
Arrest date: Feb. 9, 2022 Age: 26 Residence: Wheatfield, IN Booking Number: 2200496
Charges: OWI, felony
Samantha Marshall
Arrest date: Feb. 9, 2022 Age: 22 Residence: Lowell, IN Booking Number: 2200498
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Samantha Guillen
Arrest date: Feb. 9, 2022 Age: 32 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2200495
Charges: Possession hypodermic syringe or needle, felony
Kevin Brinkman
Arrest date: Feb. 9, 2022 Age: 30 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2200505
Charges: Battery, misdemeanor
Rhyan Cole
Arrest date: Feb. 9, 2022 Age: 21 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2200516
Charges: P ossession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, felony
Peter Dudek
Arrest date: Feb. 9, 2022 Age: 39 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2200494
Charges: Maintaining common nuisance, felony
Letrell Adkins
Arrest date: Feb. 9, 2022 Age: 19 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2200509
Charges: Aggravated battery, felony
Gavin Boule
Arrest date: Feb. 9, 2022 Age: 21 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2200508
Charges: Criminal confinement, felony
Sydney Weaver
Arrest date: Feb. 8, 2022 Age: 20 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2200490
Charges: Welfare fraud, felony
Jason Kettwig
Arrest date: Feb. 8, 2022 Age: 34 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2200482
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Adrian Albisu
Arrest date: Feb. 8, 2022 Age: 40 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2200489
Charges: P ossession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, felony
Matthew Hancock
Arrest date: Feb. 8, 2022 Age: 29 Residence: Osceola, IN Booking Number: 2200481
Charges: Possession of controlled substance, felony
Christina Perchinski
Arrest date: Feb. 7, 2022 Age: 48 Residence: Wanatah, IN Booking Number: 2200480
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Daniel Calvillo
Arrest date: Feb. 7, 2022 Age: 38 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2200478
Charges: OWI, felony
Drew Motley
Arrest date: Feb. 7, 2022 Age: 34 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2200474
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Kimberly Weinand
Arrest date: Feb. 6, 2022 Age: 29 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2200472
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Henry West
Arrest date: Feb. 6, 2022 Age: 32 Residence: Hebron, IN Booking Number: 2200463
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Anas Suleiman
Arrest date: Feb. 6, 2022 Age: 27 Residence: Schererville, IN Booking Number: 2200468
Charges: OWI, felony
Bradley Warmac
Arrest date: Feb. 6, 2022 Age: 30 Residence: Lansing, IL Booking Number: 2200473
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Sasa Jovic
Arrest date: Feb. 6, 2022 Age: 50 Residence: Hebron, IN Booking Number: 2200470
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Melissa Merryman
Arrest date: Feb. 6, 2022 Age: 40 Residence: Kouts, IN Booking Number: 2200471
Charges: Theft, felony
James Walker
Arrest date: Feb. 5, 2022 Age: 40 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2200459
Charges: Unlawful possession of firearm by serious violent felon, felony
Thomas Barone
Arrest date: Feb. 6, 2022 Age: 18 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2200467
Charges: Battery, misdemeanor
Derrick Gilliam
Arrest date: Feb. 6, 2022 Age: 48 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2200464
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Hunter Martinko
Arrest date: Feb. 5, 2022 Age: 24 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2200455
Charges: Criminal confinement, felony
Joshua Park
Arrest date: Feb. 5, 2022 Age: 32 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2200448
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
John Schmidt
Arrest date: Feb. 5, 2022 Age: 43 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2200454
Charges: Battery, misdemeanor
Blake Soffa
Arrest date: Feb. 5, 2022 Age: 24 Residence: LaPorte, IN Booking Number: 2200452
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Stevie Seymour Jr.
Arrest date: Feb. 4, 2022 Age: 41 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2200444
Charges: Invasion of privacy, felony
Cameron Fast
Arrest date: Feb. 5, 2022 Age: 25 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2200461
Charges: Possession hypodermic syringe or needle, felony
Nicole Allcox
Arrest date: Feb. 4, 2022 Age: 42 Residence: Wheatfield, IN Booking Number: 2200437
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Vanessa Gajewski
Arrest date: Feb. 4, 2022 Age: 23 Residence: Hebron, IN Booking Number: 2200434
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Lee Howard Jr.
Arrest date: Feb. 4, 2022 Age: 24 Residence: Hammond, IN Booking Number: 2200433
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Ava Savvas
Arrest date: Feb. 4, 2022 Age: 36 Residence: Merrillville, IN Booking Number: 2200436
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.