Driver who injured Porter County cop and led 100 mph chase was nearly 4 times legal limit, report states

UNION TOWNSHIP — Porter County police say a 52-year-old man who plowed into one of their police cars injuring an officer and then leading a chase reaching speeds in excess of 100 mph was nearly the four times the legal limit for drinking and driving.

"I'm an alcoholic," Randall Cadieux, 52, reportedly told officers during his arrest early Sunday. "I can't believe I did this tonight. I'm sorry I did this to all you officers."

Yet Cadieux went on to "not listen to jail staff and treated everything as a joke," police said. "While Randall was on the jail's body scanner, he punched the emergency stop button on it to prevent the body scan."

Cadieux faces a felony count of resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor counts of operating while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident and reckless driving, according to the incident report.

Cadieux, of Bolingbrook, Illinois, is accused of driving into a county police vehicle while the officer was handling a separate traffic stop and then fleeing the scene.

"(The officer) advised the blue truck refused to stop and was actively trying to accelerate into his patrol vehicle further," police said.

The officer suffered a neck injury in the crash, according to the incident report.

Cadieux, who was driving the truck in question, then drove into a ditch along Ind. 130 and fled east on the highway, according to county police.

Another officer responding at 3:23 a.m. said Cadieux accelerated to speeds exceeding 100 mph, refused to pull over and drove down the middle of the highway. He eventually stopped for a red light at Ind. 149, where officers, with guns drawn, eventually coaxed Cadieux out of his vehicle.

His blood alcohol concentration was found to be 0.305, well in excess of the legal limit of 0.08, police said.

