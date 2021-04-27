Driver who struck Illinois police car leads Munster cops on chase, crashes on Interstate

MUNSTER — A driver who allegedly struck a Cook County police car was arrested Saturday after leading local police on a chase and crashing on Interstate 94, officials said.
The pursuit began about 10:54 p.m. that night when officers saw the suspect driving a vehicle with heavy front-end damage in town, according to Munster police.
The vehicle matched the description of one that had previously struck a Cook County police car, police said.
Officers then chased the driver onto the expressway, where the driver wrecked, then bailed on foot.
Police subsequently took the driver into custody.
The case was taken over by the Cook County Sheriff's Department, Munster police said.
Sheriff's Department spokespersons did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available. Check nwi.com throughout the day.
