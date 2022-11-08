Driver with child found to be more than twice the legal limit for drinking, Portage cops say

PORTAGE — Police say a 40-year-old local woman driving around with a child stumbled when exiting her vehicle and was found be more than twice the legal limit for drinking and driving.
Alicia Villarreal was taken to jail and faces a felony count of operating while intoxicated with a juvenile passenger, OWI endangering a person and other OWI counts.
Riding Shotgun/DNR Conservation Officer Tyler Brock
An officer said he patrolling on Blake Road around 11:18 p.m. Sunday when he spotted a vehicle without a license plate.
He stopped the vehicle and noticed the driver, Villarreal, appearing intoxicated. A child was sitting in the rear passenger seat, police said.
Villarreal reportedly told police she had drank three beers.
Her blood alcohol concentration was found to be .191 or more than twice the legal limit of .08 for drinking and driving, police said.
Indiana Child Protective Services was contacted regarding the situation, according to police.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail
Solomon Redmon
Arrest date: Oct. 31, 2022 Age: 23 Residence: Lansing, MI Booking Number: 2204362
Charges: Identity deception, felony
Jacob Colvin
Arrest date: Nov. 3, 2022 Age: 29 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2204395
Charges: Battery, misdemeanor
Anthony Acuna
Arrest date: Oct. 30, 2022 Age: 22 Residence: Highland, IN Booking Number: 2204343
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Robert Steier
Arrest date: Oct. 31, 2022 Age: 52 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204360
Charges: Battery, misdemeanor
Carl Dahlin
Arrest date: Nov. 3, 2022 Age: 52 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204391
Charges: Resisting law enforcement, felony
Logan Crague
Arrest date: Nov. 4, 2022 Age: 21 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2204416 Charges: Battery, misdemeanor
David Allen
Arrest date: Oct. 30, 2022 Age: 36 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2204344
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Averell Williams Jr.
Arrest date: Oct. 31, 2022 Age: 31 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204358
Charges: Possession of methamphetamine, felony
Dejunae Owens
Arrest date: Nov. 1, 2022 Age: 29 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2204364
Charges: Possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, felony
Cory Davis
Arrest date: Nov. 3, 2022 Age: 41 Residence: Michigan City, IN Booking Number: 2204393
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Demario Bivens
Arrest date: Nov. 1, 2022 Age: 29 Residence: Michigan City, IN Booking Number: 2204366
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Frank Yager
Arrest date: Oct. 31, 2022 Age: 55 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2204361
Charges: Battery, misdemeanor
Jeramiah Beard
Arrest date: Nov. 2, 2022 Age: 40 Residence: Fort Wayne, IN Booking Number: 2204390
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Jessica Kuhn
Arrest date: Oct. 30, 2022 Age: 34 Residence: Porter, IN Booking Number: 2204348
Charges: Strangulation, felony
Christian Hutnick
Arrest date: Nov. 4, 2022 Age: 21 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204406
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Matthew Sanders
Arrest date: Nov. 1, 2022 Age: 36 Residence: Hebron, IN Booking Number: 2204365
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Benjamin Altieri
Arrest date: Oct. 29, 2022 Age: 31 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2204334
Charges: Battery, felony
Candice Hopkins
Arrest date: Nov. 3, 2022 Age: 39 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204394
Charges: Theft, felony
James Morgan
Arrest date: Nov. 2, 2022 Age: 55 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: Strangulation
Charges: Felony
Jessica Staton
Arrest date: Nov. 1, 2022 Age: 32 Residence: Hammond, IN Booking Number: 2204375
Charges: Possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, felony
Jacklyn Greer
Arrest date: Oct. 31, 2022 Age: 31 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204357
Charges: Criminal recklessness, felony
Jarron Price
Arrest date: Nov. 3, 2022 Age: 29 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number: 2204401
Charges: Battery, felony
Sherry Parker
Arrest date: Oct. 29, 2022 Age: 38 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2204339
Charges: Battery, misdemeanor
Stephan Gartman
Arrest date: Nov. 1, 2022 Age: 28 Residence: Hebron, IN Booking Number: 2204377
Charges: Criminal confinement, felony
Katherine Brigham
Arrest date: Nov. 3, 2022 Age: 42 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number: 2204392
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Jessie Moralez
Arrest date: Oct. 31, 2022 Age: 44 Residence: Dolton, IL Booking Number: 2204355
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Jimmie Webb
Arrest date: Nov. 4, 2022 Age: 42 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number: 2204408
Charges: Theft, felony
Carlos Santana
Arrest date: Oct. 29, 2022 Age: 18 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2204338
Charges: Theft, felony
Demetrius Brown
Arrest date: Nov. 3, 2022 Age: 24 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2204400
Charges: Theft, felony
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.