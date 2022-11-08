Driver with child found to be more than twice the legal limit for drinking, Portage cops say

PORTAGE — Police say a 40-year-old local woman driving around with a child stumbled when exiting her vehicle and was found be more than twice the legal limit for drinking and driving.

Alicia Villarreal was taken to jail and faces a felony count of operating while intoxicated with a juvenile passenger, OWI endangering a person and other OWI counts.

An officer said he patrolling on Blake Road around 11:18 p.m. Sunday when he spotted a vehicle without a license plate.

He stopped the vehicle and noticed the driver, Villarreal, appearing intoxicated. A child was sitting in the rear passenger seat, police said.

Villarreal reportedly told police she had drank three beers.

Her blood alcohol concentration was found to be .191 or more than twice the legal limit of .08 for drinking and driving, police said.

Indiana Child Protective Services was contacted regarding the situation, according to police.