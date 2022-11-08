 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

Driver with child found to be more than twice the legal limit for drinking, Portage cops say

  • Updated
  • 0
Alicia Villarreal

Alicia Villarreal

 Provided

PORTAGE — Police say a 40-year-old local woman driving around with a child stumbled when exiting her vehicle and was found be more than twice the legal limit for drinking and driving.

Alicia Villarreal was taken to jail and faces a felony count of operating while intoxicated with a juvenile passenger, OWI endangering a person and other OWI counts.

Riding Shotgun/DNR Conservation Officer Tyler Brock

An officer said he patrolling on Blake Road around 11:18 p.m. Sunday when he spotted a vehicle without a license plate.

He stopped the vehicle and noticed the driver, Villarreal, appearing intoxicated. A child was sitting in the rear passenger seat, police said.

Villarreal reportedly told police she had drank three beers.

Her blood alcohol concentration was found to be .191 or more than twice the legal limit of .08 for drinking and driving, police said.

People are also reading…

Indiana Child Protective Services was contacted regarding the situation, according to police.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

World Cup fans will be watched by 15,000 security cameras with facial recognition technology

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts