Driver with loaded gun leads Porter County chase up to 115 mph, police say
Driver with loaded gun leads Porter County chase up to 115 mph, police say

Nelson Vasquez

Nelson Vasquez

 Provided

VALPARAISO — A 27-year-old Chicago man faces numerous charges after allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase through the county that ended with him striking a squad car on a local stretch of Interstate 94 and the discovery of a loaded gun.

Nelson Vasquez is charged with felony counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, carrying a handgun without a license, criminal recklessness and driving while intoxicated, and misdemeanor counts of driving while intoxicated endangering another person, carrying a handgun without a license, reckless driving and driving without ever receiving a license, according to charging documents.

The incident began shortly after midnight Tuesday when a Valparaiso woman called 911 reporting that her former boyfriend was about to break in, police said. The woman said he is known to carry a gun and "he is crazy."

Vasquez is accused of leading police on a chase north on Ind. 149 to U.S. 12 with speeds reaching 100 mph, according to court documents. He headed west on U.S. 12 to Ind. 249 in Portage, where is accused of striking a police car and driving in the wrong direction at times.

He headed west on I-94 at a speed up to 115 mph with police trying to block him in and stop his vehicle, charges say. As the vehicle slowed to 50 mph, it abruptly changed lanes and struck a police vehicle, which caused the Burns Harbor officer to momentarily lose control of his vehicle.

The vehicle Vasquez was driving spun out and stopped in the middle of the highway, police said.

When Vasquez was asked how much alcohol he had been drinking, he reportedly replied, "Not a lot."

Police said they found a loaded .38 revolver handgun near the driver's seat and an open case of beer.

Vasquez, who has a bond of $10,000 cash and $150,000 surety, is to appear Thursday morning before Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer for an initial hearing on the charges.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

WATCH NOW: Firefighters hours into battling scrapyard blaze

