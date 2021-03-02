Driver with stolen gun jailed after striking stopped cars in pursuit, police say

GARY — A driver who was in possession of a stolen firearm led police on a pursuit Monday, during which he crashed into two stopped vehicles and bailed on foot before being taken down by a police K-9, authorities allege.
After apprehending the 19-year-old Gary man, Lake County sheriff's police recovered the gun and an undisclosed amount of cash from inside the car, said Lake County sheriff's spokeswoman Pam Jones.
Police believe the gun was stolen out of Lake Station, Jones said.
A Lake County officer on patrol first noticed the driver about 4:50 p.m. that day when he failed to stop at a stop sign at West 47th Avenue and Harrison Street while not wearing a seat belt, Jones said.
The driver continued south on Harrison Street for several blocks while driving 40 mph in a 30 mph zone and continuously reaching for his seat belt before being pulled over at West 49th Avenue.
The driver told the officer that the car's brakes did not work well and that it belonged to another person whom he had been working on it for.
Meanwhile, the officer saw the driver's hands shake uncontrollably and noticed the scent of burnt marijuana from inside the car, Jones said.
Additional officers were then called to the scene.
Police asked the driver to step out of the vehicle, at which point he rolled up his window and sped off southbound on Harrison Street, Jones said. Officers followed his trail immediately afterward.
The driver led police in various directions until he came to 45th Avenue and Madison Street, where he crashed into a stopped vehicle, then took off at more than 80 mph, Jones said.
Officers briefly lost sight of the driver, but saw him again as he traveled north on Jefferson Street. He struck another stopped vehicle at 45th Avenue and Madison Street shortly afterward, then got out of the car and began running north on Madison Street, Jones said.
The driver ran between houses in the area and was apprehended a short time later by an officer and police K-9, Jones said.
No one was injured at any point during the pursuit, Jones said.
The driver was transported to Lake County Jail, where he was medically cleared and booked.
He faces charges of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, resisting law enforcement, possession of a handgun with no permit and possession of a stolen firearm.