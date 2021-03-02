Driver with stolen gun jailed after striking stopped cars in pursuit, police say

GARY — A driver who was in possession of a stolen firearm led police on a pursuit Monday, during which he crashed into two stopped vehicles and bailed on foot before being taken down by a police K-9, authorities allege.

After apprehending the 19-year-old Gary man, Lake County sheriff's police recovered the gun and an undisclosed amount of cash from inside the car, said Lake County sheriff's spokeswoman Pam Jones.

Police believe the gun was stolen out of Lake Station, Jones said.

A Lake County officer on patrol first noticed the driver about 4:50 p.m. that day when he failed to stop at a stop sign at West 47th Avenue and Harrison Street while not wearing a seat belt, Jones said.

The driver continued south on Harrison Street for several blocks while driving 40 mph in a 30 mph zone and continuously reaching for his seat belt before being pulled over at West 49th Avenue.

The driver told the officer that the car's brakes did not work well and that it belonged to another person whom he had been working on it for.

Meanwhile, the officer saw the driver's hands shake uncontrollably and noticed the scent of burnt marijuana from inside the car, Jones said.