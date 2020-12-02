 Skip to main content
Driver with suspended license strikes impact device instead of INDOT crews in rollover crash, police say
GARY — A driver narrowly avoided a potential accident with maintenance crews when the driver crashed into the back of a truck-mounted impact attenuator on the Borman Expressway, the Indiana Department of Transportation Northwest said.

The driver crashed into the truck-mounted electronic device Tuesday afternoon on northbound Cline Avenue, between Ridge Road and 15th Avenue, the agency said.

The crash caused severe damage to the car and attenuator, INDOT said. No serious injuries were reported.

At 12:45 p.m. police arrived on scene to find a silver passenger car rolled on its side. The car had reportedly rolled after it hit a state-owned dump truck that was parked on the left shoulder.

When speaking with officers, the driver said he did not know what happened and he had just taken prescribed methadone, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Department report. 

Police said the man, a 52-year-old Hammond resident, had a suspended driver's license and he was arrested on scene. Charges, including driving while suspended with a prior conviction, are pending, the report said. 

Police interviewed multiple workers on scene who witnessed the crash. Officials hope the crash will serve as a reminder for people to drive carefully while maintenance crews are working.

"Even though it is winter, our crews will still be out on the roadways performing necessary maintenance activities. This can include repairing guardrails, patching potholes, and a wide range of other items that help keep the roadways safe for motorists," INDOT said.

The agency uses truck-mounted attenuators to signal that traffic and workers are present and that drivers should slow down and move over. When struck, attenuators absorb the impact of the collision and reduce any possible damages or injuries.

INDOT urged the public to exercise caution while traveling on roads where workers are present. Drivers should follow the posted speed limit, move over and stay alert.

