Driver with vehicle in pond nearly 4 times the legal limit, Porter County police say

UNION TOWNSHIP — Porter County police say a 62-year-old Illinois woman, who drove her vehicle into a pond, was nearly four times the legal limit for drinking alcohol and driving.

The county officer said was called out shortly before 6 p.m. Monday and arrived at the pond in the area of 300 W. County Road 100 North to find a Jeep Liberty partially submerged in the water and the driver, identified as Michele Mau, on the land.

Mau said she was not injured, but the officer reported finding her impaired and smelling of alcohol.

Mau reportedly told police she was on her way to Westville from her home in Mokena, Illinois, when became lost. She denied consuming any alcohol or drugs, police said.

A blood draw revealed her blood alcohol content at .314, which is about four times the legal limit of .08, according to the incident report.

Mau was taken to the Porter County jail and faces several criminal counts of operating while intoxicated.