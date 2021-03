Driverless vehicle crash no error in new technology

CHESTERTON — Police reported a collision between two driverless vehicles, but it was no error in new technology.

The crash occurred around 6:18 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of the local Quality Inn at 418 Council Drive when one vehicle hauler making a U-turn came a little too close to another that was parked, police said.

While the two haulers did not collide, a pickup truck on the first hauler clipped another pickup truck on top of the second hauler, according to police.

"The vehicles damaged in the collision were cargo only, neither semi or hauler collided during the incident," police said.

Damage to the pickups was estimated by police at up to $2,500.

