LAKE COUNTY — During the month of June, the Lake County Traffic Safety Partnership arrested and cited 1,127 drivers for a variety of traffic violations, including OWI, speeding and texting, according to a news release.
Lt. Ronald Russo, the Lake County TSP coordinator, said the group conducted two 'High Visibility Enforcement Patrols' in June, which concentrated on "prevention and detection of impaired driving behaviors, dangerous driving, seat belt violations and distracted driving."
Of the two patrols, the first focused primarily on dangerous driving, with 462 drivers arrested or issued a citation, Russo said. The second centered on watching for impaired drivers, with 665 being arrested or cited.
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
Olivia is the morning cops/breaking news reporter at The Times. She spends her time monitoring traffic and weather reports, scanning crime logs and reading court documents. The Idaho native and University of Idaho grad has been with The Times since 2019.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.