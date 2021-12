Drivers did not do so well during Region's first snowfall Tuesday, state police say

The Region's first real snowfall of the season Tuesday was minimal, but it proved challenging for motorists, according to Indiana State Police.

State troopers responded to 18 property damage crashes and 10 slide-offs, and they assisted 13 motorists along Interstate 65, I-80 and I-94, Sgt. Glen Fifield said.

"It was a disappointing day for crashes during our first snow event of the season considering we had minimal accumulation," he said.

The good news is that none of the crashes handled by the troopers involved injuries to drivers or passengers, Fifield said.

"Now that we have the dreaded first snow under our belts, hopefully the next snow event, we will all be prepared and our winter driving skills will return," he said.

