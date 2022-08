Drones, police dogs hunt down man following high-speed pursuit, Region police say

ST. JOHN — A man is in custody after allegedly leading police on a high speed chase through several area communities before abandoning his girlfriend and being hunted down by night vision drones and a police dog.

The action began around 3:45 a.m. Saturday when St. John police said they saw a white Mercedes SUV driving north at 64 mph in a 35-mph zone along U.S. 41.

Officers stopped the vehicle at U.S. 41 and Wall Street, but the driver then fled through Schererville and into Highland at speeds topping 100 mph, St. John Police Public Information Officer Roger A. Patz said.

As the driver headed east on 45th Avenue into Griffith, Lake County and Griffith police were waiting with tire deflation devices in the roadway.

"The suspect vehicle turned south on Colfax Ave. where officers momentarily lost sight of the vehicle," police said.

Police said they located the vehicle on Elm Street in Griffith and discovered the driver had fled on foot, leaving his girlfriend behind.

Police pursued with dogs and officers launched night vision drones, which spotted the driver hiding in a wooded area, Patz said.

He was apprehended by a Lake County police dog and sustained a minor bite on his leg, Patz said. The man refused medical treatment.

The man, who was not identified by police, was taken to the Lake County jail and faces counts of resisting law enforcement, reckless driving and false informing, Patz said.