 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story urgent

Drug, alcohol tests pending after 92-year-old struck, killed outside Region fire department

  • Updated
  • 0
Police tape stock

Police say drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the death of a 92-year-old woman, who was struck Tuesday morning by a vehicle while walking in the rear parking lot at the Michigan City Fire Department Administration Building at 2510 East Michigan Blvd.

 File

MICHIGAN CITY — Police say drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the death of a 92-year-old woman, who was struck Tuesday morning by a vehicle while walking in the rear parking lot at the Michigan City Fire Department Administration Building at 2510 East Michigan Blvd.

"A chemical test was performed on the driver during this investigation," said Capt. Kevin Urbanczyk, investigative division commander at the Michigan City Police Department.

"This standard testing procedure is required by Indiana state law when a motorist is involved in a serious bodily injury or fatal crash," he said.

Police said they were called out at 9:41 a.m. Tuesday and found Michigan City resident Virginia Bobillo unconscious and suffering from a severe head injury.

Responding officers immediately began life saving measures and Bobillo was transported to Franciscan Health Michigan City hospital and then transferred to University of Chicago Hospital where she later died, Urbanczyk said.

People are also reading…

"Investigating officers processed the crash scene, conducted multiple interviews and are reviewing video surveillance in the area that may have captured this incident take place," he said.

"This is an ongoing investigation and will be forwarded to the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office for a probable cause review once it has been completed."

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Cpt. Jeff Loniewski or Cpl. Brian Wright at 219-874-3221, extension 1008.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Highlights From the CMA Awards: Luke Combs, Katy Perry, Loretta Lynn Tribute & More | Billboard News

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts