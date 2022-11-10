Drug, alcohol tests pending after 92-year-old struck, killed outside Region fire department

MICHIGAN CITY — Police say drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the death of a 92-year-old woman, who was struck Tuesday morning by a vehicle while walking in the rear parking lot at the Michigan City Fire Department Administration Building at 2510 East Michigan Blvd.
"A chemical test was performed on the driver during this investigation," said Capt. Kevin Urbanczyk, investigative division commander at the Michigan City Police Department.
"This standard testing procedure is required by Indiana state law when a motorist is involved in a serious bodily injury or fatal crash," he said.
Police said they were called out at 9:41 a.m. Tuesday and found Michigan City resident Virginia Bobillo unconscious and suffering from a severe head injury.
Responding officers immediately began life saving measures and Bobillo was transported to Franciscan Health Michigan City hospital and then transferred to University of Chicago Hospital where she later died, Urbanczyk said.
"Investigating officers processed the crash scene, conducted multiple interviews and are reviewing video surveillance in the area that may have captured this incident take place," he said.
"This is an ongoing investigation and will be forwarded to the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office for a probable cause review once it has been completed."
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Cpt. Jeff Loniewski or Cpl. Brian Wright at 219-874-3221, extension 1008.
