Drug cache discovered after traffic stop
alert urgent

Drug cache discovered after traffic stop

Police stock
Times file photo

A Newton County Sheriff’s deputy, with an assist from a K-9 colleague, apprehended a man and woman allegedly in possession of an array of illegal narcotics after a traffic stop last week.

A deputy pulled over a white Chevrolet Suburban northwest of Goodland around 8 p.m. on Aug. 3 because of a license plate violation. The driver did not exit the vehicle when the officer asked and “forcefully resisted” when the deputy tried to restrain him, police said.

When a K-9 unit arrived on the scene, the dog alerted to an “odor of narcotics” in the vehicle, police said, triggering a search. Inside the vehicle, deputies allegedly found more than 14 grams of methamphetamine, two grams of marijuana, an unknown amount of what is suspected to be LSD, drug paraphernalia and “products associated in dealing illegal drugs.”

Police said some of the narcotics were packaged in a way that suggested the drugs were going to be sold.

The driver of the vehicle, Donald Wilken, 33, of Goodland, and a passenger,  Amie Anderson, 32, of Beaverville, Illinois, were both arrested.

Wilken and Anderson are being held on suspicion of numerous drug offenses, including dealing methamphetamine, a second-degree felony. Wilken is also suspected of resisting law enforcement and operating a motor vehicle without  a driver’s license.

Andy is a staff writer with The Times covering public safety and breaking news. Contact him at andy.viano@nwi.com or 219-933-3250.

