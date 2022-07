Drug dealer accused of 'spice' delivery to his jail cell

HAMMOND — A man awaiting trial on murder and drug conspiracy charges is newly accused of an elaborate plan to smuggle drugs into his jail cell.

The U.S. attorney Friday charged Teddia “Teddy” Caldwell and Paronica Bonds, both of Gary, with conspiracy to provide contraband into the Porter County Jail in Valparaiso.

The government alleges Bonds sent a letter to Caldwell’s jail cell containing paper stained with synthetic marijuana with the street name of “spice” that could be inhaled for a marijuana-like high.

Caldwell, 46, the estranged husband of Gary Councilwoman Linda Barnes-Caldwell, has been in federal detention since his arrest and indictment four years ago on charges of masterminding a heroin and crack cocaine network between June 2016 and February 2018 and murder.

Bonds, 38, Caldwell’s girlfriend and co-defendant, has been free on probation since she pleaded guilty in 2016 to a firearms violation.

The government alleges Bonds sent Caldwell a letter disguised as privileged attorney-client communication between Caldwell and one of his defense attorneys.

Porter County Jail employees became suspicious because the return address on the letter’s envelope appeared to be a cut and pasted off of another envelope used inside the jail.

The government alleges Caldwell’s defense attorney denied having sent Caldwell the letter.

Police opened the letter and found pages containing a yellow stain later identified as the chemical MDMB-4en-PINACA, a designer drug that mimics an active ingredient of marijuana.

Police questioned Bonds, who admitted to sending the letter, which she obtained from a man who previously had been incarcerated with Caldwell.

Bonds and Caldwell appeared Friday before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge John E. Martin, who advised them of the new charge placed against them.

He ordered Bond’s detention, pending trial.

The new charge tore up the court’s schedule to have Caldwell and Devonte “Lil Bro” Hodge, 30, of Gary, face a federal jury next month.

Now, Caldwell and Hodge’s trial has been rescheduled for May 1, 2023.

And Caldwell’s two other co-defendants, Taquan “Boonie” Clarke and Devontae Martin, both 28, of Gary, will now go to trial beginning Aug. 22.

A federal grand jury indicted a total of nine individuals four years ago with carrying out a conspiracy to deal narcotics out of Caldwell’s home, his Gary car wash business and several Gary properties he turned into drug houses.

Caldwell and Hodge are additionally charged with killing Akeem Oliver, 29, of Gary Oct. 8, 2016 in Gary. The government alleges Caldwell ordered — and Hodge carried out — the homicide because they suspected Oliver was a police informant.

Martin and Clarke are charged with the drug-related homicide of 43-year-old Kevin Hood of Gary on July 28, 2017. The government alleges the two killed Hood, a rival drug dealer, during a robbery in Gary.