Drug dealer back in jail after special delivery from feds

HAMMOND — A Gary man who relied on a home delivery service to bring a stash of cocaine got himself bundled off into jail instead.

The U.S. attorney’s office is charging 27-year-old Alexis Santos with a weapons violation punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment.

He appeared Monday before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Andrew P. Rodovich for an initial hearing.

The magistrate appointed a federal defender to represent Santos at public expense and ordered Santos to be held in federal detention until Wednesday when a further hearing decides whether can be released on bond.

Santos is facing his second felony conviction in six years. He previously pleaded guilty to drug dealing and street gang violence as a member of the Latin Kings, according to court papers.

The new charge is the result of an investigation by the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Porter County Multi-Enforcement Group.

ATF and DEA agents allege they intercepted a package, being handled by a routine courier service, containing between three and four kilograms of cocaine and addressed to a house in the 2000 block of Wright Street in Gary’s Tarrytown section.

Federal agents removed the cocaine, with an estimated street value of about $100,000, resealed the package and surreptitiously placed it on the front doorstep Friday afternoon.

The agents then retreated to a nearby surveillance point and watched as a woman soon opened the door and took the package inside.

About an hour later, Santos walked out of the home carrying the empty box, got into a car and backed out of the driveway.

Agents said they followed Santos about five miles to a motel near the Interstate 94/Cline Avenue interchange. They said Santos appeared to suspiciously be watching for anyone following him.

Santos briefly went inside the motel and as he was walking back out, federal agents approached him. He dropped his box ran and threw a black object over a nearby fence before he was captured.

Police said they found a fresh-looking Glock 27 pistol on the ground near where Santos had been seen tossing something.

Court papers indicate Santos first denied throwing anything over a fence but later admitted that he knew agents had recovered his gun “and that he was going to jail.”

The government has only charged Santos at present with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

His prior conviction was for conspiracy to participate in the criminal racketeering activities of the Latin Kings, a Chicago street gang that also operated in Hammond, East Chicago and Gary.

He admitted to dealing cocaine for the gang and breaking the arm of a rival in the Two Six street gang, all between 2012 and 2015.

He served a prison sentence for the crime at the federal prison in Leavenworth, Kansas, between 2017 and his release in February 2021.

