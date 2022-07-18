 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Drugs, alcohol suspected in 80/94 crash resulting in serious injuries, police say

HAMMOND — Police say at least two people were seriously injured early Monday when their westbound SUV attempted to illegally pass a semitrailer on the right just before a construction zone on a local stretch of Interstate 80/94.

"Alcohol and/or drugs are suspected to be contributing factors in this crash," said Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield.

The 2014 Cadillac SUV attempted to pass and merge in front of the truck around 2:22 a.m. as lanes narrowed just east of Calumet Avenue, Fifield said.

"The Cadillac struck an attenuator head-on before going airborne and hitting the semi as it passed," he said.

The driver, identified only as a 25-year-old Illinois woman, was ejected from the vehicle, Fifield said. A front passenger was trapped inside the vehicle.

Two rear passengers were reportedly able to exit the vehicle.

The injured were taken to Munster Community Hospital and later transferred to the University of Chicago Hospital for treatment of potentially life-threatening injuries, Fifield said.

The truck driver was not injured.

"The roadway was blocked for approximately four hours for crash cleanup and investigation," Fifield said.

"Once the investigation is complete, the findings will be turned over to the Lake County Prosecutor’s Office for consideration of charges," he said.

