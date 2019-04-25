VALPARAISO — Less than a week after implementing a new body scanner at the Porter County Jail, officials there said they discovered baggies of cocaine and heroin a female inmate had hidden in a body cavity.
The 28-year-old Valparaiso woman, who had been arrested earlier that night on a preliminary charge of driving under the influence of drugs, now faces felony counts of possessing cocaine and heroin.
"The use of the body scanner is already proving to be invaluable to the safety of our jail staff, the inmates already in custody and the new arrestees being brought into our facility," Porter County Sheriff Dave Reynolds said.
"I have no doubt the implementation of this body scanner will continue to prove its worth, as it already has and will continue to be an asset to preventing future liability lawsuits," he said.
The Porter County Council agreed late last year to contribute $35,350 to enable the Sheriff's Department to purchase the $155,340 body scanner.
The scanner gives nearly an X-ray view of bodies, Reynolds said. Inmates had been receiving just a pat-down unless they were arrested on drug charges or there was reason to believe they may be in possession of drugs, in which case they were strip-searched, he said.
The Soter RS Body Scanner was put into use April 17, according to the department.
Just four days later, jail staff used the system to locate a lighter hidden in the pant leg of an arrestee, according to the Sheriff's Department. The drugs inside the woman were found a couple of days later.
One week after the unit was put into operation, officials found another lighter hidden in an internal pocket of the pants worn by someone being taken into custody, police said.
Reynolds has said part of the problem is the large percentage of inmates at the jail who are there because of alleged probation violations. These people know they are being arrested and if they rely on drugs, they are going to try to smuggle them into the jail.
The Sheriff's Department came up with its share of the purchase from a portion of its food budget, which was made possible by a low inmate population last year, Reynolds said. Money also was taken from a user fee charged of each convicted inmate.