Drug-impaired driving is increasing enough across Indiana and the nation that it is beginning to outpace drunken driving, according to Devon McDonald, executive director of the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.

This includes drivers impaired on a single drug, multiple drugs or a combination of drugs and alcohol, he said, which could be a contributing factor in what appears to a growing frequency of motorists found passed out behind the wheel of running vehicles dangerously positioned on Region roads.

Just last weekend, Portage police said they had a tough time waking Sharod Marberry, who was found behind the wheel of a vehicle that was in gear and running at the intersection of Stone Avenue and Oakwood Street.

The 39-year-old, who faces a felony count of operating while intoxicated endangering others with a prior conviction, was reportedly found with a half-empty bottle of vodka and a small amount of marijuana.

Some, like Maurice Smith, 25, of Terre Haute, are found passed out with blood-alcohol concentrations that are only slightly over the legal limit.

But Smith was found in possession of two burned marijuana cigarettes and an open bag of extra-strength THC gummies, Portage police reported in that March 25 arrest.

While these drivers were stopped before causing a crash, that is too often not the case, according to statistics provided by Jamie Palmer, senior policy analyst at the Indiana University Public Policy Institute.

"In 2021, 105 people died in collisions that involved one or more drivers who were legally impaired by alcohol," the research shows. "Of the 3,774 alcohol–impaired collisions that year, 93 claimed at least one life.

"Rates of positive drug test results were higher than alcohol impairment for drivers in a crash who survived and those who were killed."

The number of impaired-driving arrests that involved just alcohol fell 23% from 2016 to 2020 (to 8,722), yet those involving alcohol and drugs rose by just more than 1% (to 25,162), and drug arrests alone were up 22% (to 1,493), according to the Criminal Justice Institute.

Portage man faces felony after being nabbed with nearly 1,500 pills, police say The accused told police he had an argument with his wife and said the duffel bag belonged to her.

Lake County had the second-largest number of impaired-driving arrests in the state during that five-year period at 15,685, ICJI statistics show. Porter County had 10,057, and LaPorte County had 2,050.

The Criminal Justice Institute is targeting this rise in drug-impaired driving by providing training to officers in "advanced roadside impaired drug enforcement," McDonald said.

This institute has also been providing SoToxa Mobile Test System units to a growing number of Indiana police departments. McDonald said they allow officers on the road to test drivers for six types of drugs: cocaine, methamphetamine, opiates, cannabis (THC), amphetamine and benzodiazepines.

Police departments in Lake County were among the pilot sites for this effort.

"It's basically like a PBT (preliminary breath test), but for drugs," McDonald said.

The officer swabs the mouth of the suspected impaired driver and if a preliminary positive result is obtained for drug use, it provides the probable cause required to pursue a blood test for verification.

"We're concentrating our efforts in Lake County as a thoroughfare between Illinois and Michigan where cannabis is legal," McDonald said in October 2021. "This is about making sure officers in the region have the training and equipment they need to address drug-impaired driving swiftly and more effectively."

Initial results were showing a 55% positive outcome on the drug tests, with cannabis accounting for more than half those findings.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has reported that in the 10 years between 2009 and 2018, the presence of marijuana had nearly doubled among drivers killed in crashes who were tested for the substance.

"More recently, data from a 2021 NHTSA study shows that 56% of drivers involved in serious injury and fatal crashes tested positive for at least one drug, based on trauma centers studied last year."

The Hobart Police Department was among the leaders in the effort.

"These devices are redefining roadside investigations and will make us more efficient," Lt. Ronald Russo said in 2021. "The faster we’re able to identify and remove impaired drivers and deter this behavior, the more lives we can save. It’s a game-changer."