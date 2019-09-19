PORTAGE — A 22-year-old man is accused of driving an electric cart into a wine display at a Walmart on U.S. 6 while drunk early Thursday, breaking several bottles.
Portage police said Timothy Bryant admitted to sleeping in the store's changing rooms for the past several days. He also allegedly took chips from the selves and ate them.
Bryant was taken to jail and faces misdemeanor counts of public intoxication, theft, resisting law enforcement, trespassing and criminal mischief, according to the incident report.
Police were called to Walmart shortly after 2 a.m. and were told by store managers that Bryant had been in the store multiple times this week, but had caused no problem before Thursday.
The managers said they discovered he broke three bottles of wine after driving an Amigo electric cart into the display.
Bryant was escorted out of the store, but returned a short time later, at which time he was found eating chips and police were called.
Police said they found Bryant blocking the store bathrooms with the cart. When asked why he was using the cart when he appeared to be in good health, he responded that he was a "paying customer" and assumed he could use it.
After officers noticed signs that Bryant had been drinking alcohol, an attempt was made to take him into custody and he began resisting, police said. Officers then took him to the ground and applied a "drive stun to his ribs."
He was handcuffed, but continued resting officers, which resulted in leg shackles being applied, police said.
Police said Bryant told them he was "lit." Officers found a nearly empty bottle of vodka in his sweatshirt pocket. Several bags of chips were located inside the electric cart, prompting the theft charge.
Alana Rachael Ortiz
Arrest date: Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 Age: 20 Residence: East Chicago Booking Number: 1903849
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Atoreyona Renee Clemons
Arrest date: Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019 Age: 19 Residence: South Bend, Indiana Booking Number: 1903844
Charges: Felony, Theft/$750 Less than
Austin Michael Cowen
Arrest date: Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 Age: 22 Residence: Porter Booking Number: 1903862
Charges: Felony, Theft/$750 Less Than
Brandy Lee Ash
Arrest date: Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 Age: 37 Residence: Kouts Booking Number: 1903886
Charges: Felony, Possession Methamphetamine
Brian Eugene Harris
Arrest date: Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 Age: 33 Residence: Lynnville, Tennessee Booking Number: 1903815
Charges: Felony, Intimidation
Brittany Krystyna Karabel
Arrest date: Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 Age: 32 Residence: Chesterton Booking Number: 1903900
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI/BAC .15%/CON
Charles David Zver
Arrest date: Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 Age: 33 Residence: Chicago Booking Number: 1903871
Charges: Felony, Domestic Battery
Dane Noah Hagberg
Arrest date: Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 Age: 35 Residence: Westville Booking Number: 1903831
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Davetta Marie Hasan
Arrest date: Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019 Age: 26 Residence: South Bend Booking Number: 1903845
Charges: Felony, Theft/With Prior
Dykeil Nathaniel Stingley
Arrest date: Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 Age: 18 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1903881
Charges: Felony, Battery
Jason Ray Vincent
Arrest date: Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 Age: 43 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 1903905
Charges: Misdemeanor, Domestic Battery
Jeremy David Russell
Arrest date: Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 Age: 21 Residence: LaPorte Booking Number: 1903875
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Jessica Joanne Howard
Arrest date: Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 Age: 29 Residence: Kouts Booking Number: 1903822
Charges: Felony, Theft/With Prior
John Charles Gardner
Arrest date: Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 Age: 42 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 1903816
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI/BAC .15%
Joshua Dale Coppinger
Arrest date: Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 Age: 40 Residence: Hobart Booking Number: 1903896
Charges: Felony, Sex Offender/Failure
Juanita Maria McKnight
Arrest date: Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 Age: 37 Residence: South Bend Booking Number: 1903829
Charges: Felony, Possession Hypodermic
Karen Sue Cutter
Arrest date: Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019 Age: 68 Residence: Trail Creek, Indiana Booking Number: 1903835
Charges: Felony, MV/OWI Prior
Keith Philip Rhodes
Arrest date: Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 Age: 33 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 1903850
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Kerry Glenn Wilson
Arrest date: Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 Age: 64 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1903901
Charges: Felony, Battery
Lauren Ashley Samocki
Arrest date: Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 Age: 33 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1903882
Charges: Felony, Possession Legend Drug
Lisa Patrice Montgomery
Arrest date: Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 Age: 45 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 1903876
Charges: Felony, Fraud on Financial Institution
Michelle Lee Mikels
Arrest date: Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 Age: 35 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 1903885
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Ollie Andra Jackson
Arrest date: Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 Age: 27 Residence: Gary Booking Number: 1903824
Charges: Felony, Resisting Law Enforcement
Patricia Ann Bokor
Arrest date: Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019 Age: 47 Residence: Plainfield, Illinois Booking Number: 1903834
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI
Paul Joseph Trumpus
Arrest date: Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 Age: 53 Residence: Hebron Booking Number: 1903899
Charges: Felony, Domestic Battery
Raymond Ellery Dooley Jr.
Arrest date: Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 Age: 59 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 1903883
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Rayneisha Zhane Kelly
Arrest date: Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 Age: 23 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1903868
Charges: Felony, Intimidation
Rebekah Elizabeth Struss
Arrest date: Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 Age: 26 Residence: LaPorte Booking Number: 1903817
Charges: Felny, Battery to Le
Shayna Dezirrie Coleman
Arrest date: Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 Age: 19 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1903869
Charges: Felony, Maintaining a Common Nuisance
Stacey Lynn Kohanyi
Arrest date: Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 Age: 44 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1903878
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Terry Anthony Staggs
Arrest date: Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 Age: 42 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1903833
Charges: Felony, Domestic Battery
Troy James Newman
Arrest date: Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019 Age: 44 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 1903846
Charges: Felony, Theft/$750 Less Than
Urias Anthony Elliott
Arrest date: Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 Age: 23 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1903873
Charges: Felony, Maintaining a Common Nuisance
Victor Macias
Arrest date: Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019 Age: 23 Residence: Hobart Booking Number: 1903839
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Vivian Garland Bauer
Arrest date: Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 Age: 18 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1903870
Charges: Felony, Maintaining a Public Nuisance
Zachary Isaiah Wiggins
Arrest date: Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 Age: 20 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1903874
Charges: Felony, Maintaining a Common Nuisance
