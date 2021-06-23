Drunk man shoots out windshield on I-80 after coworker refuses sexual advances, police say

CROWN POINT — A Highland man is accused of firing a gun inside his work pickup truck after a co-worker rejected his sexual advances while she and another person were giving him a ride home because he was drunk.
Jose U. Navarrete, 37, fired the gun so close to his female co-worker's neck, she suffered burn marks when he fired a round through his front windshield, Lake Criminal Court records allege.
The woman, who was seated in the front passenger seat, got out of the Ford F-250 when the driver pulled over and ran to a cargo van driven by other co-workers who were trailing the pickup truck, records state.
Navarrete, who was seated in the backseat, is accused of ordering the driver to take him to his Highland home.
Police later found suspected cocaine on Navarrete and a vial containing a suspected anabolic steroid and hypodermic needles in the truck, court records state.
Navarrete posted a $15,000 cash bond Saturday on charges of attempted murder, criminal confinement, possession of cocaine, criminal recklessness, battery by means of a deadly weapon, strangulation, sexual battery and unlawful possession of a syringe.
He had not yet entered his pleas. His initial hearing was set for July 9.
Indiana State Police met with the victim at a Highland gas station. The woman said Navarrete began making unwanted sexual advances toward her while she and another co-worker were driving him home, records state.
The woman told police Navarrete refused to stop and the advances progressed to a point where he licked her face, according to court documents.
The woman hit Navarrete in the face, and he placed his hands around her neck before pulling out a gun, records allege.
The woman told police Navarrete fired one round, which missed her and went through the windshield, and made comments about killing her and the driver.
After the woman got into the cargo van, the van's driver followed the Ford F-250 to Navarrete's home in the 8900 block of Branton Avenue in Highland, records state.
Another fight occurred outside the home, and the woman knocked Navarrete unconscious with a ladder she retrieved from the cargo van, according to court documents.
A male co-worker admitted he fired his gun into the air. The group took Navarrete's gun and went to a Highland gas station, where they later met with police.
When police arrived at Navarrete's home, he initially refused to come out. He eventually surrendered, but yelled expletives at police and threatened to kill them, records allege.
Police found 28 grams of suspected cocaine on Navarrete, records state.
While executing a search warrant for the F-250 truck, police found a small brown vial containing an unknown liquid, a large number of capped and uncapped hypodermic needles, a glass vial with a label indicating it contained an anabolic steroid and numerous prescription bottles with Navarrete's name on them, records state.