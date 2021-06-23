Drunk man shoots out windshield on I-80 after coworker refuses sexual advances, police say

The woman told police Navarrete refused to stop and the advances progressed to a point where he licked her face, according to court documents.

The woman hit Navarrete in the face, and he placed his hands around her neck before pulling out a gun, records allege.

The woman told police Navarrete fired one round, which missed her and went through the windshield, and made comments about killing her and the driver.

After the woman got into the cargo van, the van's driver followed the Ford F-250 to Navarrete's home in the 8900 block of Branton Avenue in Highland, records state.

Another fight occurred outside the home, and the woman knocked Navarrete unconscious with a ladder she retrieved from the cargo van, according to court documents.

A male co-worker admitted he fired his gun into the air. The group took Navarrete's gun and went to a Highland gas station, where they later met with police.

When police arrived at Navarrete's home, he initially refused to come out. He eventually surrendered, but yelled expletives at police and threatened to kill them, records allege.

Police found 28 grams of suspected cocaine on Navarrete, records state.