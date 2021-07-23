Drunk man told Porter County fairgoer to leave the US due to her ethnicity, police say

VALPARAISO — A woman of Indian descent said she was confronted on the way into the Porter County Fair Thursday night by a man yelling that "she needed to get out of the USA," county police said.

That man, later identified as Scott Plaster, 61, of LaPorte, was taken into custody on charges of public intoxication and disorderly conduct, Porter County police said.

The 28-year-old Crown Point woman told police she was confronted by Plaster shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday as she entered the fairgrounds at 215 E. Division Road in Washington Township, police said.

She said Plaster told her she is in the wrong country due to her ethnicity and began following her and continued yelling at her until she approached a fair employee for help.

A county police officer working security at the fair said he found Plaster yelling at people as they waited in line to enter the fairgrounds, according to the incident report. Plaster appeared intoxicated and smelled of alcohol, police said.

"Scott stated that he was not yelling or harassing anyone," police said. "He stated that he was just being harassed for no reason."