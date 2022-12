Drunk motorist found in ditch was nearly 3 times legal limit, Portage police say

PORTAGE — Police say a motorist found inside his vehicle in a ditch off U.S. 20 had a blood alcohol concentration that was nearly three times the legal limit.

A Portage police officer said he found the vehicle in question just before 11 p.m. Tuesday in a ditch along the south side of U.S. 20 just west of Dombey Road.

The driver, identified as Brandon Blake, 33, of Lake Station, appeared intoxicated and handed the officer random papers when asked for a license and registration, the incident report says.

When asked if he had been drinking, "Mr. Blake slurred his words and stated he has not consumed any alcoholic beverages tonight," police said.

He later recanted and admitted to have been drinking, according to police. His BAC was found to be 0.237, according to the report.

Blake was taken to the Porter County jail and faces several charges of operating while intoxicated, including one of endangering others, police said.

