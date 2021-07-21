 Skip to main content
Drunk Porter County man attempts to enter passing car, follows driver home, police say
PORTAGE — A 26-year-old Chesterton man faces a public intoxication charge after allegedly trying to enter a passing vehicle and then following the vehicle's occupants back to their home, police said.

A passenger in the vehicle told police they were travelling east on U.S. 20 near the entrance of a mobile home park at North Boulevard around 12:40 a.m. Monday when they saw a man, later identified as Dakota Hartman, stumbling around on the south side of the road, Portage police said.

She then saw Hartman running after their vehicle, yelling and waving his arm, and then attempting to open the rear passenger door as the vehicle was still in motion, according to the incident report.

The vehicle continued on to a residence and Hartman followed, police said. The occupants went inside and they saw Hartman hiding in nearby bushes.

Hartman then began walking toward the vehicle and yelled that he needed a ride until he was told to leave the area, at which time police arrived.

Hartman told the officer he was drunk and walking home from a Gary strip club, where he had been left by friends, police said. He denied trying to enter the passing vehicle in question, but did say he may have bumped it.

He was taken into custody and was found to have a blood-alcohol content nearly three times the legal limit for driving, police said.

