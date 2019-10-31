GRIFFITH — A Schererville woman netted her fifth drunken driving arrest overall and her second in Lake County last month, then tried to flee a hospital where police were seeking a blood-alcohol test, court records show.
The most recent arrest of Alexis M. Karagias comes less than two years after local prosecutors let her skip jail time and plead down to a misdemeanor in a separate 2017 drunken driving case.
With her latest Sept. 29 arrest, Karagias faces four varying counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated charges, including OWI with a prior conviction, a level 6 felony. The rest of the recent counts are misdemeanors.
A Griffith police officer arrived at 9:09 p.m. Sept. 29 to the scene of a two-car crash near the intersection of Broad and Lake streets to find an injured and confused Karagias behind the wheel of her 2014 silver Nissan, court records allege.
The vehicle had extensive front end damage to the driver’s side, according to court records.
A trail of debris from a second vehicle, a black Acura, was found near the suspect's vehicle, extending to the nearby Broad Street Barber Shop, police allege.
Karagias had a two-inch wide, severe laceration between her chin and lower lip, according to police. When the officer arrived to her car, he could smell a strong odor of alcohol coming from Karagias’ breath as she spoke, court records state.
“Her eyes were observed to be watery and bloodshot and speech thick-tongued and confused,” the officer wrote in his report. “I asked Karagias what happened. Karagias seemed very confused and kept saying someone hit her.”
The other driver, struck by Karagias’ vehicle, said she was shaken up and then recounted what happened.
She said she was stopped in traffic on northbound Broadway Street at a red light. When the light turned green, the victim lifted her foot off the brake, and that’s when she was “suddenly jolted forward” by the force of Karagias’ vehicle, police reports state.
Karagias attempted to refuse transport to the hospital for her injuries and repeatedly refused a portable alcohol breath test, police allege.
The suspect told the officer she didn’t understand because she “had done nothing wrong” and was “a victim.” However, the officer noted Karagias’ version of events did not match up with the vehicle damage observed on scene.
After her refusal to submit to the test, she was placed under arrest and escorted to an ambulance for transport to Munster Community Hospital for treatment.
As officers pursued a judge’s approval for a blood draw, Karagias fled the hospital on foot, court records allege. The police report states Munster officers tracked her down, arrested her and brought her back to the hospital.
Records show the investigating Griffith officer went through great lengths to obtain a blood draw warrant, citing technical difficulties with emails to prosecutors and a judge.
At 11:53 p.m., a little less than three hours after the crash, Karagias informed an officer she had changed her mind and wanted to consent to a blood draw to “prove her innocence,” the report states.
The results, at 12:07 a.m., came back at a .123 blood alcohol content level, nearly twice the legal limit of .08.
This past February, Karagias also was caught driving with a suspended license, court records show.
It's just one in a long line of infractions detailed in court records.
2017 case
In Karagias’ 2017 case, she was pulled over Oct. 28 by a Schererville officer for weaving side to side on U.S. 30 with her 8-year-old daughter in the car, according to court records.
The investigating officer immediately noticed her bloodshot, watery eyes and noted she was uncooperative and refused an alcohol-breath test on scene, court records show.
As part of a plea deal finalized Feb. 21, 2018, in that case, the Lake County prosecutor’s office agreed to dismiss four charges, including the most serious: having a minor in the car with her, in exchange for Karagias pleading guilty to a Class C misdemeanor.
In this case, Karagias was ordered to serve 30 hours of community service and 60 days in the Lake County Jail. But hat sentence was suspended for six months probation.
If she violated the terms of her probation, she would have to serve 60 days in jail.
On Aug. 20, 2018, the county’s drug/alcohol treatment program filed an “unsatisfactory discharge” with the court and Karagias’ probation department.
The recent case
After her Sept. 29 arrest, prosecutors filed a petition to revoke her probation Oct. 17. Court records show a hearing to address the petition had been scheduled for Thursday.
Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter could not immediately be reached for comment to discuss the status of either case.
Karagias' attorney in her latest arrest, Joseph C. Svetanoff, could not be immediately be reached for comment Thursday.
After a 2015 Times investigation uncovered Carter’s office cut plea deals in nearly 60 percent of all drunken driving cases, the county’s top prosecutor and his office came under fire for alleged lax prosecution.
At the time, Carter’s office admitted his office was pleading cases down, often to the lesser charge of reckless driving, reportedly to keep the cases moving through a crowded court docket.
Carter then pledged fewer plea deals in drunken driving cases.
After the initial investigation, a Times computer-assisted review of 2016 prosecutions showed Carter was following through with his commitment to do better, with fewer plea deals being issued.
It's unknown how Carter will approach Karagias' latest case.
Other past cases
Karagias also was arrested for drunken driving in 2007 in Maricopa County, Arizona, court records state. At that time, she already had a 2005 drunken driving conviction on her record.
A representative in Surprise, Arizona, city court confirmed the suspect pleaded guilty to drunken driving in April 2007 with the condition she serve one year on probation and attend counseling.
And then, in March 2010, Karagias was charged with driving under the influence in Illinois' Champaign County.
Six months later, she pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was ordered to serve 18 months on court supervision and to perform 125 hours of community service. Her license was suspended for 12 months, according to Champaign County Circuit Court records, and she completed DUI risk education as part of the guilty plea.
The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles does not track out-of-state convictions, but Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter's office has the ability to conduct a federal background check via the the National Crime Information Center database.
Griffith Police Cmdr. Keith Martin said law enforcement takes impaired driving seriously because the consequences, otherwise, are injury, or worse, fatality.
A separate Times investigation of five years worth of fatal vehicle accidents in our Region found that intoxicated driving was linked to 35.1 percent of such crashes, eclipsing the state and national averages.
"We can’t be selective in which reckless driving behavior we investigate. We investigate it all because you know, the driver themselves, they may not have used the best judgment because they're impaired," Martin said.