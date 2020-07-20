You are the owner of this article.
Drunken, belligerent man hit, threatened family members with folding chair, police say
Drunken, belligerent man hit, threatened family members with folding chair, police say

Drunken, belligerent man hit, threatened family members with folding chair, police say
John J. Watkins, The Times

PORTAGE — A drunken, belligerent man upset over the anniversary of his mother's death hit family members, threw food at them and threatened them with a folding chair at the Lakeshore Camp Resort in Portage, police said.

Ryan O'Keefe, a 28-year-old Chicago man, was arrested by Portage police on a preliminary charge of disorderly conduct. An investigation into reported battery has been forwarded to the Porter County Prosecutor's Office for review of potential additional charges.

Portage police responded to a call about a disturbance at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday to discover a crowd of 10 people gathered outside.

O'Keefe was very aggressive and yelling at multiple people, according to a police report. He refused to talk to the officer and continued to yell at family members.

"Ryan picked up a folding chair in an aggressive manner, then put it down as I instructed him to," according to a police report. "Ryan was warned multiple times by multiple officers to stop yelling but continued to do so. Ryan was then placed under arrest for disorderly conduct. Due to his size, two sets of handcuffs were used."

He told police that he had been drinking because he was upset about the anniversary of his mother's death and that a woman had struck him inside the residence.

One family member told police O'Keefe "couldn't handle his liquor," threw a plate of food at her and threw things around, including a television, according to a police report. Another family member told police he struck her and another family member as they tried to hold him back after he threatened to "knock out" a third family member.

Police also heard a fourth family member, a minor, yell toward O'Keefe "you hit me."

