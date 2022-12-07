Drunken driver 3 times legal limit rear ends mom, son near Porter County school, cops say

CHESTERTON — Police say an alleged drunken driver, who was more than three times the legal limit, rear-ended the vehicle of a mother and child entering Westchester Intermediate School Tuesday morning so hard that it broke the woman's hair clip.

The driver, identified as 41-year-old Matthew Vereb, of Chesterton, is then accused of fleeing the scene, stopping a few times to lower the hood of his vehicle and driving around a police car before being stopped and taken into custody, according to the incident report.

Vereb, who initially denied striking another vehicle or consuming alcohol Tuesday, faces charges of leaving the scene of a crash and operating while intoxicated, including a count of endangering another person, Chesterton police said.

The mother told police at the hospital that she was suffering from back pain as a result of the crash and her juvenile son complained of neck pain.

She reportedly told police she was driving south on 5th Street shortly before 8 a.m. Tuesday waiting to pull into the intermediate school when her vehicle was struck hard from behind. As she got out to check on the damage, the other driver, identified as Vereb, fled the scene east on County Road 1100 North.

She watched as Vereb ignored a stop, nearly struck another vehicle and was forced stop twice after his hood flew open, police said. She said he staggered after getting out his vehicle to close the hood.

Vereb then drove on the grass to go around a police vehicle with its emergency lights on before being stopped, according to police.

Police said they smelled alcohol on Vereb's breath and his blood alcohol concentration was later found to be .263 or more than three times the legal limit of .08, police said.