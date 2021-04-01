Drunken driver caught speeding at 142 mph, police say

HAMMOND — A drunken driver was arrested after she was clocked going 142 mph on a Region interstate, police said.
Naomie K. Johnson, 20, of Gary, faces charges of resisting law enforcement, operating while intoxicated, OWI endangering others, reckless driving and the minor consumption of alcohol, according to Indiana State Police.
At 2:24 a.m. Thursday, ISP Trooper Dennis Griffin was driving eastbound on Interstate 80/94, patrolling the area near Cline Avenue, when he saw a vehicle quickly approaching from behind.
A black Chrysler 300 passed him at a high rate of speed and the trooper worked to catch up to the vehicle. He was able to keep pace with the vehicle at 142 mph and saw the vehicle making several unsafe lane movements in and out of traffic.
The trooper activated his emergency lights and siren as he got behind the vehicle, in attempts to make a traffic stop. However, the vehicle did not immediately stop and disregarded the siren until the driver eventually stopped at the 8-mile marker on I-80/94, police said.
During the traffic stop, the driver showed probable cause for an OWI investigation and a chemical test for intoxication showed a .12% blood alcohol content level, police said.
Johnson was then arrested and taken to the Lake County Jail.
