Drunken driver clocked at 145 mph on Borman Expressway, police say

GARY — A Gary man was taken into custody after driving drunk and speeding at 145 mph on the Borman Expressway early Sunday, Indiana State Police said.

ISP trooper Anthony Potesta was patrolling on I-80/94 near Broadway shortly after midnight when a black Dodge Challenger sped past him. Potesta followed the car and clocked it at 145 mph. The posted speed limit on the expressway is 55 mph.

Potesta initiated a traffic stop near Ripley Street. The driver, identified as 29-year-old Damien L. Holmes, voluntarily performed field sobriety tests and a certified breath test.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Holmes' blood alcohol content was registered at 0.13. He was taken into custody and transported to the Lake County Jail.

Holmes is charged with OWI, a Class A misdemeanor, and reckless driving, a Class B misdemeanor, ISP said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.