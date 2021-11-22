Drunken driver crashes into car in front of officer, Porter police say

PORTER — An officer was preparing to write a ticket for a vehicle blocking a bank access drive when the vehicle was struck by a driver, who was later discovered to be intoxicated, police said.

That driver, Jackson Newenhouse, 27, of Westville, was taken to Porter County Jail and faces several counts of driving while intoxicated, Porter police said.

The officer said the incident occurred at 12:10 a.m. Sunday along Lincoln Street in the area of Porter Bank.

The officer said he pulled behind the vehicle blocking the bank access point on the north side of the road when a vehicle on the south side backed up and crashed into the other vehicle.

The driver of the car backing up, identified as Newenhouse, smelled of alcohol, was slow moving and told the officer he thinks he hit something, police said.

Newenhouse refused to take a breath test for alcohol consumption, saying he wanted to talk to his attorney, according to police. A judge was contacted and a search warrant was obtained to draw blood from Newenhouse.

