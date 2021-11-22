Drunken driver crashes into car in front of officer, Porter police say

Jackson Newenhouse
Provided
PORTER — An officer was preparing to write a ticket for a vehicle blocking a bank access drive when the vehicle was struck by a driver, who was later discovered to be intoxicated, police said.
That driver, Jackson Newenhouse, 27, of Westville, was taken to Porter County Jail and faces several counts of driving while intoxicated, Porter police said.
This episode of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series takes viewers behind the armored vehicles and shields to see what it's like to be a part of the Lake County Sheriff's SWAT team.
The officer said the incident occurred at 12:10 a.m. Sunday along Lincoln Street in the area of Porter Bank.
The officer said he pulled behind the vehicle blocking the bank access point on the north side of the road when a vehicle on the south side backed up and crashed into the other vehicle.
The driver of the car backing up, identified as Newenhouse, smelled of alcohol, was slow moving and told the officer he thinks he hit something, police said.
Newenhouse refused to take a breath test for alcohol consumption, saying he wanted to talk to his attorney, according to police. A judge was contacted and a search warrant was obtained to draw blood from Newenhouse.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail
Alexis Houston
Arrest date: Nov. 17, 2021 Age: 31 Residence: Fort Wayne, Indiana Booking Number: 2104468
Charges: Felony drug possession
Andraya Mathis
Arrest date: Nov. 16, 2021 Age: 30 Residence: DeMotte Booking Number: 2104453
Charges: Assisting a criminal, felony
Anthony Downey
Arrest date: Nov. 18, 2021 Age: 53 Residence: Michigan City Booking Number: 2104483
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Austin Rose
Arrest date: Nov. 17, 2021 Age: 30 Residence: Brook Booking Number: 2104464
Charges: Possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, felony
Billy Cheek
Arrest date: Nov. 16, 2021 Age: 41 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 2104454
Charges: Residential entry, felony
Brandon Collins
Arrest date: Nov. 16, 2021 Age: 39 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 2104455
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Chelsi Poletta
Arrest date: Nov. 18, 2021 Age: 29 Residence: Wheatfield Booking Number: 2104477
Charges: Possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, felony
Duy Nguyen
Arrest date: Nov. 18, 2021 Age: 26 Residence: South Bend, Indiana Booking Number: 2104485
Charges: Possession of cocaine, felony
Elizabeth Flores-Lopez
Arrest date: Nov. 17, 2021 Age: 26 Residence: Chicago Booking Number: 2104463
Charges: Possession of cocaine, felony
Frank Traylor Jr.
Arrest date: Nov. 17, 2021 Age: 37 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 2104465
Charges: Strangulation, felony
Hannah Kuckuck
Arrest date: Nov. 16, 2021 Age: 26 Residence: Fort Myers, Florida Booking Number: 2104457
Charges: Possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, felony
Kari Bower
Arrest date: Nov. 16, 2021 Age: 43 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 2104451
Charges: Possession of methamphetamine, felony
Kenneth Thews
Arrest date: Nov. 16, 2021 Age: 23 Residence: LaCrosse Booking Number: 2104452
Charges: Possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, felony
Maria Connors
Arrest date: Nov. 16, 2021 Age: 33 Residence: Stockton Spring, Maine Booking Number: 2104456
Charges: Possession of methamphetamine, felony
Merrill Muncey
Arrest date: Nov. 16, 2021 Age: 36 Residence: Holden, Maine Booking Number: 2104458
Charges: Possession of methamphetamine, felony
Morgan Sheldon
Arrest date: Nov. 17, 2021 Age: 19 Residence: Lowell Booking Number: 2104461
Charges: Possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, felony
Randy Edwards II
Arrest date: Nov. 17, 2021 Age: 30 Residence: Gary Booking Number: 2104466
Charges: Battery, felony
Serena Ramion
Arrest date: Nov. 16, 2021 Age: 22 Residence: Lowell Booking Number: 2104460
Charges: Possession of hypodermic syringe or needle
Thomas Schmidt
Arrest date: Nov. 18, 2021 Age: 26 Residence: Chicago Booking Number: 2104480
Charges: Intimidation, felony
Tyler Redd
Arrest date: Nov. 17, 2021 Age: 27 Residence: Gary Booking Number: 2104462
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.