Drunken driver crashes into public pool while eating burger, police say
Drunken driver crashes into public pool while eating burger, police say

PORTAGE — A 35-year-old local man told police he was eating a hamburger when he hit a bump, collided with a fence and drove his 2014 Chevrolet Spark into the swimming pool of his mobile home park.

Police said Paxton Suggs had also been drinking alcohol and they took him into custody Wednesday afternoon on three counts of drunken driving.

Police were called out shortly after 2 p.m. to the Oak Tree Village mobile home park and found the green car sitting on top of a swimming pool cover while Suggs attempted to crawl out of the pool, according to the incident report.

Suggs began to crawl out, but stumbled and fell back into the pool, police said.

He later said he had driven out to get fast food and was returning home when he crashed into the pool, according to police. He walked home to the 200 block of Sandalwood, told his girlfriend and then returned to his car where he was attempting to retrieve items.

After failing field sobriety tests, police said Suggs was found to have a blood alcohol count that was twice the legal limit.

A towing company removed the vehicle from the pool and Suggs was taken to jail, police said.

The value of the damaged pool cover was estimated at $3,000, police said.

