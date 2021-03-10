 Skip to main content
Drunken driver facing felony had child in car, Portage police say
Drunken driver facing felony had child in car, Portage police say

Katherine Klaas

Katherine Klaas

PORTAGE — A 38-year-old Griffith woman faces multiple drinking and driving charges after allegedly picking up a child from a local elementary school Tuesday afternoon and then driving recklessly until she was stopped by police.

Police say Katherine Klaas at first refused to get out of her vehicle saying, “I need to find his daddy’s phone number. Just wait,” Portage police said.

As she continued to refuse, the officer reached in and told Klaas not to make a scene in front of the boy in the rear seat, according to police.

Klaas reportedly told police she had consumed a few beers and had stopped drinking at noon, which was about three hours before the police call.

A witness told police he watched Klaas pick up the boy from Jones Elementary School and then proceed to cut off other vehicles and then jump railroad tracks because of her speed, according to the report.

Police reported seeing Klaas weaving on the roadway and nearly striking a vehicle.

Klaas faces a felony count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person less than 18 years of age, and two misdemeanor OWI counts, according to court records.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues.

