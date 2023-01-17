Drunken driver found passed out behind wheel at post office was wanted, Portage police say

PORTAGE — Police say a 31-year-old Merrillville man found passed out behind the wheel of his running vehicle on the grass outside the local post office was intoxicated and wanted in Lake County.
Police said it appears the Honda Pilot drove across the post office parking lot along the side of Willowcreek Road and then over a raised curb.
"Pablo (Alvarado) was slouched and unresponsive in the driver's seat, with both hands curled on his lap," police said.
“Wow, man. What a scene. You can’t make up what we see out here on any given day,” Hobart patrol officer Tommie Tatum said.
Jerry Davich, The Times
After failing to wake him by tapping loudly on the vehicle window, police said they opened the driver's door and turned off the vehicle. The officer reported smelling alcohol and seeing a large unopened bottle of alcohol on the passenger's seat.
When police were finally able to wake Alvarado, they said he pulled the vehicle door shut and resisted until a stun gun was used. He was removed from the vehicle and while continuing to resist arrest, was finally taken into custody, police said.
Police learned Alvarado had an arrest warrant out of Lake Station and records show he has an active case there on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior offense within ten years.
When Alvarado refused to take part in a chemical test, a warrant was secured and blood samples were taken, police said.
He was taken to the Porter County jail and faces charges of resisting law enforcement and operating while intoxicated, including one of endangering others, police said.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail
Jennifer Jones
Arrest date: Jan. 2, 2023 Age: 31 Residence: Hebron, IN Booking Number: 2300018
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Philip Reiner III
Arrest date: Jan. 3, 2023 Age: 27 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2300023
Charges: Theft, felony
Krystal Castillo
Arrest date: Jan. 3, 2023 Age: 30 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2300020
Charges: Theft, felony
Ryan Malarik
Arrest date: Jan. 1, 2023 Age: 25 Residence: Merrillville, IN Booking Number: 2300001
Charges: OWI, felony
Brian Cooper
Arrest date: Jan. 4, 2023 Age: 53 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2300039
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Ronnie Borolov
Arrest date: Jan. 5, 2023 Age: 69 Residence: Michigan City, IN Booking Number: 2 300055
Charges: OWI, felony
Brandon Davis Jr.
Arrest date: Jan. 1, 2023 Age: 19 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2300003
Charges: Criminal recklessness, felony
Blake Megquier
Arrest date: Jan. 1, 2023 Age: 25 Residence: Griffith, IN Booking Number: 2300010
Charges: Resisting law enforcement, felony
Robert Dixon-White
Arrest date: Jan. 3, 2023 Age: 20 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2300024
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Roy Johnson
Arrest date: Jan. 4, 2023 Age: 32 Residence: Merrillville, IN Booking Number: 2300045
Charges: Theft, felony
Joel Brumm
Arrest date: Jan. 5, 2023 Age: 31 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2300051
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Jo Ann Calo
Arrest date: Dec. 31, 2022 Age: 38 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2205072
Charges: OWI, felony
Bridgette Nelson
Arrest date: Jan. 1, 2023 Age: 44 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2300002
Charges: Criminal mischief, felony
Chriselle Waters
Arrest date: Jan. 3, 2023 Age: 68 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2300034
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Amannda Fore
Arrest date: Jan. 3, 2023 Age: 47 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2300032
Charges: Neglect of a dependant, felony
Zachariah Vigil
Arrest date: Jan. 4, 2023 Age: 25 Residence: Michigan City, IN Booking Number: 2300043
Charges: Weapons/Pointing a firearm, felony
Nicholas Longstreet
Arrest date: Dec. 31, 2022 Age: 28 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2205074
Charges: Strangulation, felony
James Galburth III
Arrest date: Jan. 1, 2023 Age: 30 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2300004
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Jerrahmia Jones
Arrest date: Jan. 5, 2023 Age: 24 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2300052
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Travis Wheeler
Arrest date: Jan. 3, 2023 Age: 33 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2300033
Charges: Criminal recklessness, felony
Kevin Ryan
Arrest date: Jan. 1, 2023 Age: 40 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2300006
Charges: Auto theft, felony
Zachary King
Arrest date: Jan. 5, 2023 Age: 20 Residence: Hammond, IN Booking Number: 2300050
Charges: Resisting law enforcement, felony
Zachary Bearden
Arrest date: Jan. 1, 2023 Age: 24 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2300005
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Deonte France
Arrest date: Jan. 2, 2023 Age: 25 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2300014
Charges: Battery, misdemeanor
Kathleen Kain
Arrest date: Jan. 3, 2023 Age: 46 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2300022
Charges: OWI, felony
Robert Gilmer Jr.
Arrest date: Jan. 1, 2023 Age: 26 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2300007 Charges: Child exploitation, felony
David McDonald
Arrest date: Dec. 31, 2022 Age: 51 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2205069
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Austin Wilson
Arrest date: Jan. 3, 2023 Age: 24 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number: 2300029
Charges: D ealing in marijuana, hash oil, hashish, or salvia, felony
Patrick Kohler
Arrest date: Jan. 3, 2023 Age: 43 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2300021
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Ronnie Cislo
Arrest date: Jan. 1, 2023 Age: 32 Residence: Michigan City, IN Booking Number: 2300008
Charges: Possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, felony
Jacob Odea
Arrest date: Jan. 5, 2023 Age: 20 Residence: Cedar Lake, IN Booking Number: 2300057
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Virginia Petri
Arrest date: Dec. 31, 2022 Age: 64 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2205071
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.