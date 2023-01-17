 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

Drunken driver found passed out behind wheel at post office was wanted, Portage police say

  • 0
Pablo Alvarado

Pablo Alvarado

 Provided

PORTAGE — Police say a 31-year-old Merrillville man found passed out behind the wheel of his running vehicle on the grass outside the local post office was intoxicated and wanted in Lake County.

Police said it appears the Honda Pilot drove across the post office parking lot along the side of Willowcreek Road and then over a raised curb.

"Pablo (Alvarado) was slouched and unresponsive in the driver's seat, with both hands curled on his lap," police said.

“Wow, man. What a scene. You can’t make up what we see out here on any given day,” Hobart patrol officer Tommie Tatum said.

After failing to wake him by tapping loudly on the vehicle window, police said they opened the driver's door and turned off the vehicle. The officer reported smelling alcohol and seeing a large unopened bottle of alcohol on the passenger's seat.

When police were finally able to wake Alvarado, they said he pulled the vehicle door shut and resisted until a stun gun was used. He was removed from the vehicle and while continuing to resist arrest, was finally taken into custody, police said.

People are also reading…

Police learned Alvarado had an arrest warrant out of Lake Station and records show he has an active case there on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior offense within ten years.

When Alvarado refused to take part in a chemical test, a warrant was secured and blood samples were taken, police said.

He was taken to the Porter County jail and faces charges of resisting law enforcement and operating while intoxicated, including one of endangering others, police said.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: 219 News Now - 1/17/23

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts