Drunken driver found passed out behind wheel at post office was wanted, Portage police say

PORTAGE — Police say a 31-year-old Merrillville man found passed out behind the wheel of his running vehicle on the grass outside the local post office was intoxicated and wanted in Lake County.

Police said it appears the Honda Pilot drove across the post office parking lot along the side of Willowcreek Road and then over a raised curb.

"Pablo (Alvarado) was slouched and unresponsive in the driver's seat, with both hands curled on his lap," police said.

After failing to wake him by tapping loudly on the vehicle window, police said they opened the driver's door and turned off the vehicle. The officer reported smelling alcohol and seeing a large unopened bottle of alcohol on the passenger's seat.

When police were finally able to wake Alvarado, they said he pulled the vehicle door shut and resisted until a stun gun was used. He was removed from the vehicle and while continuing to resist arrest, was finally taken into custody, police said.

Police learned Alvarado had an arrest warrant out of Lake Station and records show he has an active case there on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior offense within ten years.

When Alvarado refused to take part in a chemical test, a warrant was secured and blood samples were taken, police said.

He was taken to the Porter County jail and faces charges of resisting law enforcement and operating while intoxicated, including one of endangering others, police said.

