Drunken driver found passed out in ditch with vehicle in gear, Porter County police said
Drunken driver found passed out in ditch with vehicle in gear, Porter County police said

Curtis Lesnick

Curtis Lesnick

PORTAGE — A 30-year-old Chesterton man faces a felony drunken driving charge after he was found passed out behind the wheel of his running vehicle, which was left in reverse in a snow-covered ditch, county police said.

"I proceeded to knock on the driver's side window several times, but was unsuccessful waking him up," a Porter County police officer said.

The officer said he put the vehicle in park, removed the keys and after several more attempts was able to wake the driver, identified as Curtis Lesnick, the incident report says.

Lesnick spoke with slurred speech and smelled of alcohol, police said. He was unable to tell the officer how he ended up in the ditch in the area of Ind. 149 and County Road 875 North.

The officer responded to the site shortly after 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

Lesnick denied drinking alcohol and refused to perform field sobriety tests, police said. He was also reportedly verbally abusive toward officers.

After obtaining a search warrant from a judge, police said they had blood drawn from Lesnick for an alcohol count test.

Lesnick was then taken to jail and faces a felony count of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, police said. He also faces a couple misdemeanor counts of OWI.

Swedish scientists have developed synthetic ‘blood’ to attract and kill malaria-carrying mosquitoes

