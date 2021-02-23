 Skip to main content
Drunken driver found sleeping in middle of cornfield, Portage police say
Drunken driver found sleeping in middle of cornfield, Portage police say

Austin Harnish

Austin Harnish

 Provided

PORTAGE — A 24-year-old driver, whose vehicle had driven through a snowbank and 30 yards of foot-deep snow into a cornfield, was found to be nearly two and a half times the legal limit for drinking and driving, police said.

The Portage police officer said when he approached the vehicle south of County Road 700 North shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday, he found it still running, in reverse gear and with the windows steamed up on the inside.

The driver, Austin Harnish of Chesterton, was reclined in the driver's seat and appeared to be woken up when the officer tapped on the window, according to the incident report.

"What brings you to the center of this corn field?" the officer asked.

Harnish replied, "I tried to turn."

Police said Harish had difficulty leaving the vehicle and smelled of alcohol. He claimed to have consumed one and a half beers at a friend's house.

He was later found to have a blood-alcohol level of .196, which exceeds the legal limit of .08, police said.

Harnish faces numerous drunken driving charges.

