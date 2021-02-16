Drunken driver had no idea his vehicle was on fire, Portage police say

PORTAGE — Police say a suspected drunken driver had to be informed that his vehicle, which was stuck in a snow pile, was on fire.

"I opened the door and advised the male to get out of the vehicle due to it being on fire," the Portage police officer wrote in his report. "The male (now known as Darren B. Christian) said, 'My car isn't on fire."

"He then looked forward and stated, '(Expletive), I guess it is on fire,' " police said.

Christian, 60, of Portage, was very unsteady when leaving his Monte Carlo and almost fell several times as he was helped away from the fire at 2:27 a.m. Monday in the 5800 block of Marbella Avenue, according to police.

Christian reportedly told police he had been drinking and should not have driven away from his home.

Police said they later learned Christian had a blood alcohol content more than twice the legal limit.