Drunken driver let go by cops after crash? Lake County Sheriff and Portage PD investigating

PORTAGE — A 37-year-old Valparaiso woman taken into custody on charges of intoxicated driving was involved in a crash earlier in the night and was let go by a Lake County police officer she knew, according to Portage police.
Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez confirmed at noon Wednesday that his department was looking into the matter.
Portage police confirmed the claim of the woman's previous interaction with Lake County police was made by a male passenger in her vehicle, who had called police for help while attempting to get the woman, identified as Stephany McCarty, to slow down after they had been drinking at a Lake County strip club.
Portage police said the male passenger called 911 about 3:30 a.m. Saturday, and they could hear him telling McCarty to slow down and that she was intoxicated. The man was not responding to questions by the dispatcher and kept the line open for 20 minutes before being able to give police a description of their location.
When police arrived at the location along U.S. 6, they saw McCarty getting into a rear seat of the Ford SUV. The male passenger, who was visibly intoxicated, told officers that he and McCarty had been drinking at a Lake County strip club.
After leaving the club with McCarty driving, they wound up in a crash in the area of Cline Avenue and Interstate 80, the man told police. Police noticed significant damage to the passenger side of the vehicle and confirmed it had been in a crash at the described location at 10:30 p.m. that same night and that the Lake County Sheriff's Department completed a report.
The man said they had not consumed any alcohol since the crash and "that the female driver was friends with the police officer that took the crash report and as a result they were let go," according to Portage police.
McCarty confirmed she had been drinking at the strip club, and police said they spotted an open container of alcohol next to her in the vehicle.
McCarty, who admitted to driving, repeatedly asked to make a call on her cellphone and then refused to leave the vehicle, which required police to forcibly remove her, Portage police said.
Her passenger was allowed to arrange for a ride home, while McCarty was taken into custody on several charges of intoxicated driving and resisting law enforcement, police said.