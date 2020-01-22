Drunken driver let go by Lake County police after crash, Portage police say

PORTAGE — A 37-year-old Valparaiso woman taken into custody on charges of intoxicated driving was involved in a crash earlier in the night and was let go by a Lake County police officer she knew, according to Portage police.

The claim was made by a male passenger in her vehicle, who had called police for help while attempting to get the woman, identified as Stephany McCarty, to slow down after they had been drinking at a Lake County strip club.

A response from the Lake County Sheriff's Department was not immediately available.

Portage police said the male passenger called 911 around 3:30 a.m. Saturday and they could hear him telling McCarty to slow down and that she was intoxicated. The man was not responding to questions by the dispatcher and kept the line open for 20 minutes before being able to give police a description of their location.

When police arrived at the location along U.S. 6, they saw McCarty getting into a rear seat of the Ford SUV. The male passenger, who was visibly intoxicated, told officers that he and McCarty had been drinking at a Lake County strip club.