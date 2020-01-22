You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Drunken driver let go by Lake County police after crash, Portage police say
breaking top story urgent

Drunken driver let go by Lake County police after crash, Portage police say

Stephany McCarty

Stephany McCarty

PORTAGE — A 37-year-old Valparaiso woman taken into custody on charges of intoxicated driving was involved in a crash earlier in the night and was let go by a Lake County police officer she knew, according to Portage police.

The claim was made by a male passenger in her vehicle, who had called police for help while attempting to get the woman, identified as Stephany McCarty, to slow down after they had been drinking at a Lake County strip club.

A response from the Lake County Sheriff's Department was not immediately available.

Portage police said the male passenger called 911 around 3:30 a.m. Saturday and they could hear him telling McCarty to slow down and that she was intoxicated. The man was not responding to questions by the dispatcher and kept the line open for 20 minutes before being able to give police a description of their location.

When police arrived at the location along U.S. 6, they saw McCarty getting into a rear seat of the Ford SUV. The male passenger, who was visibly intoxicated, told officers that he and McCarty had been drinking at a Lake County strip club.

After leaving the club with McCarty driving, they wound up in a crash in the area of Cline Avenue and Interstate 80, the man told police. Police noticed significant damage to the passenger side of the vehicle and confirmed it had been in a crash at the described location at 10:30 p.m. that same night and that the Lake County Sheriff's Department completed a report.

The man said they had not consumed any alcohol since the crash and "that the female driver was friends with the police officer that took the crash report and as a result they were let go," according to Portage police.

McCarty confirmed she had been drinking at the strip club and police said they spotted an open container of alcohol next to her in the vehicle. McCarty, who admitted to driving, repeatedly asked to make a call on her cell phone and then refused to leave the vehicle, which required police to forcibly remove her.

Her passenger was allowed to arrange for a ride home, while McCarty was taken into custody on several charges of intoxicated driving and resisting law enforcement.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts