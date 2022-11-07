Drunken driver nabbed more than 4 times the legal limit, Porter County police say

CENTER TOWNSHIP — A driver travelling 13 mph in a 45-mph zone along a local stretch of Ind. 130 was found to be more than four times the legal limit for drinking and driving, Porter County police said.

An officer said he pulled over the slow moving vehicle around 12:13 a.m. Saturday after seeing it drift into the oncoming traffic lane.

The driver, identified as Maxwell Ruitto, 27, of Portage, reportedly had a difficult time processing what documents were requested and handed the officer a handful of random loose papers.

While denying he had been drinking, Ruitto smelled of alcohol and failed field sobriety tests, stumbling backwards at one point on to the hood of his vehicle, according to the arrest report.

Ruitto was found to have a blood alcohol concentration of .356 or about four and a half times the legal limit of .08, police said.

After being cleared medically because of his high BAC, Ruitto was taken to the Porter County jail and faces several counts of operating while intoxicated, including a count of endangering a person, police said.