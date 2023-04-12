PORTAGE — A driver, who nearly crashed head-on into a fully marked police car, was found to be nearly twice the legal limit for drinking and driving, Portage police say.

An officer said he was travelling eastbound on Clem Road around 12:23 a.m. Friday when near U.S. 20, a black westbound vehicle began driving in the eastbound lane aimed toward his patrol vehicle.

"I stopped my vehicle in the roadway to avoid a potential collision," the officer wrote in the incident report.

The other driver, later identified as Derek Croy, 33, of Lake Station, corrected himself and returned to the westbound lane just 50 feet in front of the police vehicle, the officer said.

After the officer stopped the vehicle, he found Croy smoking a freshly lit cigarette and with watery eyes. Croy confirmed he was returning from an area bar and said he had consumed a few beers and a shot of alcohol.

His blood alcohol concentration was found to be .132 or nearly twice the legal limit for driving of .08, police said.

Croy was taken to the Porter County jail and faces several criminal counts of operating while intoxicated, including one of endangering others, the arrest report says.

