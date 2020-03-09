Drunken driver nearly hit person on sidewalk, other vehicles, Portage police say

PORTAGE — A 22-year-old Portage woman, who almost collided with several other vehicles and nearly struck a pedestrian on a sidewalk, was taken into custody early Friday evening on drunk driving charges, according to police.
Aneta Kocoska was so unstable on her feet that she slipped and fell into a ditch after stepping out of her vehicle, police said.
She told police "she should just be allowed to drive away," according to the incident report.
Kocoska also claimed to be from Canada and said she was confused during the sobriety tests since right means left in Canada.
Police said they were called out about 5 p.m. Friday concerning a reckless drive in the area of Willowcreek Road and Stone Avenue.
The white Toyota Corolla was seen southbound on Willowcreek Road driving on to curbs and nearly on to sidewalks, police said.
Police said they found the vehicle pulled over in a parking area at Willowcreek and Lute roads with another motorist confronting the driver.
Kocoska, who smelled of alcohol and had to be helped out of a ditch where she fell, had to be assisted by police to stay on her feet, according to the report.
Police said they were told Kocoska had been drinking heavily at a local bar. She was uncooperative during questioning by police and combative during a blood draw, having to be restrained by multiple officers, police said.
She faces two misdemeanor counts of drunk driving.