Drunken driver nearly strikes police, fire vehicles at accident site, Portage police say

PORTAGE — A 21-year-old woman was found to be nearly four times the legal drinking limit after driving around four fully marked and lit police cars blocking the road and stopping just short of fire department truck with its emergency lights on, according to Portage police.
Tatyana Schmitt, of Portage, faces multiple counts of drunken driving, including one count of endangering others, police said.
Police said they had Airport Road blocked off at Robbins Road due to a serious crash when at nearly 1 a.m. Saturday they saw a southbound 2017 Ford Focus ignore police orders to stop as it wound around four police cars with emergency lights on. The vehicle nearly struck a couple of the police cars and drove onto a curb.
The car stopped a few yards short of a fire department vehicle, police said.
Police said Schmitt stared blankly at them as she was questioned and then stumbled out of her vehicle and had to be escorted away from her car, which was parked under a utility pole that had been struck and was supported only by wires.
Police said they found an open vodka bottle in the car.
