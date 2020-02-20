You are the owner of this article.
Drunken driver pulled out of bar into path of cop, police say
Drunken driver pulled out of bar into path of cop, police say

PORTER — A 40-year-old Portage man was hauled off to jail Wednesday night after pulling out of a bar and restaurant parking lot right into the path of a police officer, who said he had to swerve to avoid a collision.

Porter Officer Kevin Rospierski said he was driving eastbound on U.S. 20 shortly after 8 p.m. when he noticed a vehicle preparing to pull out of the parking lot at Leroy's "Hot Stuff."

The vehicle pulled out in front of the officer, who had to swerve into another lane to avoid a collision, according to the incident report.

The officer circled around and pulled over the westbound vehicle after watching it swerve on the highway.

The driver, Adam Rosaves, said, "he did not notice he pulled out in front of me," the officer said.

Rosaves, who smelled of alcohol, reportedly told police he had consumed a couple of beers. A later blood draw confirmed he had been drinking and his blood alcohol level exceeded the legal limit for driving, police said.

Rosaves was arrested on charges of drunk driving.

