Drunken driver rear ends cop car, found to be twice the legal limit, police say

LAKE STATION — A 20-year-old woman was just more than twice the legal limit for drinking and driving when she rear-ended a police car Thursday night on a local stretch of Interstate 94, according to Indiana State Police.

A Lake Station police car was travelling eastbound along the highway around 11 p.m. when it was rear-ended by a red 2017 Mazda driven by Ashley Kretchmer, from North Judson, according to ISP.

Both vehicles pulled over to the right shoulder and state police said they were contacted. During the investigation, it was determined Kretchmer had been drinking alcohol.

She was taken to the Lake County jail where it was discovered her blood alcohol content was .17%, police said. The legal limit is .08%.

Kretchmer faces two drunken driving charges and a count of consumption of alcohol by a minor, state police said.

No injuries were reported and the police vehicle, a 2019 Dodge Charger, sustained minor damage to the rear bumper area, but was able to be driven from the scene, ISP said.