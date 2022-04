Drunken driver rear-ends truck stopped for child boarding school bus, officials say

BURNS HARBOR — An intoxicated driver with Jim Beam bottles in his vehicle crashed into a truck that was stopped for a child getting onto a school bus, police said.

The driver, a 59-year-old Hobart man, was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and was also cited for following too closely and failure to yield, said Chesterton Spokesman Kevin Nevers. The driver's identity has not yet been released.

At 6:30 a.m. Thursday, a Duneland School Corporation bus stopped to pick up a child at U.S. Highway 20 and Salt Creek Road, according to the Burns Harbor Police Department.

As the bus was stopped in the right lane of U.S. 20 with its stop-arm extended, a pickup truck stopped behind it.

The truck was then rear-ended by a second truck, driven by the Hobart man. The school bus was not struck in the crash.

The Hobart man appeared to be intoxicated and failed field sobriety tests, in which a chemical test revealed he had a blood alcohol content of .188, police said.

Police also stated two bottles of Jim Beam Vanilla were found in the passenger compartment of the truck.

The driver was booked into Porter County Jail after being medically cleared.

The driver of the truck that was rear-ended complained of neck pain, the BHPD said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.