Drunken driver revs up engine next to cop car, winds up in jail, police say

LAPORTE — Police say a 37-year-old local man, who pulled up alongside a fully marked police car and revved up his engine, was driving drunk.

Brad A. Ottum was taken into custody following the incident at 2 a.m. Wednesday and faces a felony count of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction and a misdemeanor OWI count, county police said.

The county officer was parked in the 700 block of Washington Street in LaPorte when Ottum drove up alongside the police car, police said. As the officer was exiting his vehicle, Ottum allegedly revved up his engine.

The officer gained Ottum's attention and took him into custody.

After being medically cleared, Ottum was taken to the LaPorte County Jail on a $1,055 cash-only bond.

