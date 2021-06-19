 Skip to main content
Drunken driver swerves across Borman lanes before stopping, police say
alert urgent

A woman is accused of driving drunk and trying to evade Indiana State Police on the Borman Expressway before stopping in Lake Station early Saturday.

Miquita Houston, 36, who has addresses in Chicago and Gary, faces preliminary charges of felony resisting law enforcement and OWI and misdemeanor counts of OWI while endangering and reckless driving, according to police records.

At 4:53 a.m. ISP Trooper Griffin was patrolling on eastbound Interstate 80/94 near mile marker 13 when he noticed a blue Ford traveling at 25 mph in the right lane. The Ford then swerved into the center lane, nearly striking another vehicle.

Griffin activated his lights and siren to perform a traffic stop, but the Ford drove across lanes of traffic to the right off the roadway and almost struck a guardrail. The Ford slowed to 5 mph, then sped off from Griffin, ISP said.

The Ford continued to swerve across all lanes of traffic multiple times, almost colliding with a semitrailer at one point. The Ford finally reached the Ripley Street exit ramp, where it drove off the roadway, struck a guardrail and finally stopped in an embankment. The driver, identified as Houston, was taken into custody.

Police administered a subsequent driver impairment test. A certified breath test delivered a 0.162 blood alcohol content. The legal limit for driving in Indiana is 0.08.

Houston was booked into Lake County Jail Saturday.

Lake Station EMS and Waffco Towing assisted at the scene.

